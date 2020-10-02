Norwegian starlet Jens Petter Hauge signs for AC Milan

Jens Petter Hauge has joined AC Milan from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and he has signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri.

The 20-year-old featured for the Superlaget in a 3-2 defeat to the Diavolo in the Europa League qualifying rounds in late September and the left-winger joined the Italian giants on Thursday.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Jens Petter Hauge from FK Bodo/Glimt on a permanent deal,” the club announced in a statement on their official website.

“The Norwegian striker has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2025.

“Born in Bodø (Norway) on October 12, 1999, Hauge came through the youth ranks at Bodø/Glimt before his first-team debut in 2016.

“In 2018, after 67 appearances and 9 goals for his hometown club, he was loaned to Norwegian side Aalesund for one season, before returning to Bodo/Glimt, where he scored 26 goals in 51 appearances across the following two seasons.

“The striker will wear jersey number 15.”