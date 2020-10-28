Papu Gomez: Ilicic suffered from depression after getting the coronavirus

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez has said that teammate Josip Ilicic was suffering with depression after contracting the coronavirus.

The Slovenian was allowed to return to his native country last season to deal with personal problems, missing their final few Serie A matches and their Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain.

“He had the coronavirus and fell into depression,” Gomez said in an interview with TyC Sports. “There comes a moment when the head explodes. Luckily he recovered and he’s fine now. He is very important to us.”

The No.10 was linked with a move away this past summer but turned down more than €7 million a season at Al-Nassr to stay in Bergamo to lead La Dea. Now, there are talks ongoing to extend his contract at the club and he expects to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

“I still have three years left on my contract,” Gomez added, “in February I’m turning 33.

“I will surely stay here in Bergamo, we are very comfortable and I will have a position at the club in the future.”