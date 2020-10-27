Paratici fined for disrespecting Juventus-Hellas Verona referee

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has been fined €15,000 by the Disciplinary Commission for his conduct towards referee Fabrizio Pasqua during Sunday’s match with Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home by the Gialloblu, with the Juventus man making his displeasure over several calls known to the official.

As a result the Disciplinary Commission has fined Paratici €15,000 after entering the referee’s dressing room without permission at the end of the first half and displaying a “threatening attitude” and using “disrespectful criticism towards the referee”.

This is the second time this season Paratici has been fined for his behaviour towards referees after Crotone-Juventus, meaning the next infraction will result in an automatic ban.

AC Milan director Simone Reposi has been handed a one-match ban after contesting the work of Piero Giacomelli on Monday night, while Luca Cigarini will miss one match after picking up two yellows against Cagliari.