Parma confirm four positive COVID-19 cases

Parma have announced that four of their players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The club made a number of new signings late in the summer transfer window, getting a lot of their deals done in early October.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that four of their squad have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club added that three of the four are completely asymptomatic, though one of the four is “slightly symptomatic”.

All of the other players and staff tested returned negative results.

The four unnamed players are now isolating and obeying all of the relevant protocol.

The Crociati are due to face Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.