Parma down to just one positive coronavirus case

Parma have confirmed that their total number of positive coronavirus cases in their squad is down to just one.

The Crociati had had as many as six positives in their playing squad recently, seeing Fabio Liverani’s options limited for their games against Udinese and Spezia.

“Parma Calcio 1913 can announce that the round of testing undertaken 24 hours ahead of today’s Coppa Italia fixture with Pescara returned negative results for every member of the team group,” read a statement issued from the club’s training complex in Collecchio on Wednesday afternoon.

“The only exception was one player, who tested positive and will therefore be unavailable for today’s game.

“This is a second positive test for a player that is totally asymptomatic; he will remain in self-isolation and will be subject to further tests in the next 48 hours.”

The identity of the player was not made public.