Parma v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona aim to make it nine points from nine when they make the trip to Parma on Sunday afternoon to take on a side who are yet to get off the board.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-1-2): Sepe; Laurini, Bruno Alves, Dermaku, Giu. Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Kucka; Karamoh, Gervinho.

Suspended: Iacoponi.

Unavailable: Cornelius, Gazzola, Inglese, Scozzarella.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Cetin, Gunter, Lovato; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Favilli.

Unavailable: Benassi, Danzi, Di Carmine, Empereur, Magnani, Davidowicz, Veloso.

KEY STATISTICS

– Verona are unbeaten in eight of the last nine Serie A games against Parma (W6 D2) – their only defeat was back in March 2014 (0-2).

– Parma are unbeaten in six of their eight home Serie A matches against Verona (W3 D3), however Verona won 1-0 in the most recent fixture at the Tardini (October 2019).

– Since February 2020, Parma have lost seven of their nine Serie A matches at the Tardini (W1 D1) – no other team have lost more games on home soil in the period.

– Parma have conceded in each of their last 16 league games, their longest ever run in Serie A – among current top flight teams, only Bologna are on a longer streak (35).

– Verona have won both of their first two Serie A games for the second time in their history, after 1984/85 (when they won the Scudetto, including a win in their third game).

– Verona, AC Milan and Napoli are the only three sides yet to concede a goal in Serie A this season – in the last five Serie A campaigns, no team has managed to keep three clean sheets in their first three games of the season.

– Verona are the team to have won the fewest corners in Serie A this season (only one) – on the other hand, no team have more corners than Parma (13).

– Parma’s Jasmin Kurtic has scored two goals in his last four Serie A games against Verona – since 2017/18, only against Bologna (three goals) has he netted more.

– Verona are the only team that have fielded three players born after 1/1/2000 in the current Serie A campaign: Ivan Ilic, Matteo Lovato and Ebrima Colley.

– Antonin Barak’s last goal in Serie A was back in matchday 38 of last season in a game between Lecce and Parma. He could become the first Czech footballer to score for Verona in Serie A.