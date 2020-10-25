Parma v Spezia: Official Line-Ups

Parma host Spezia at the Stadio Ennio Tardini this Sunday afternoon in a game that will bring fond memories to the minds of Crociati fans.

It was away to the Ligurian side that the Gialloblu sealed their return to Serie A back in 2018, now they meet again in the top tier.

Both have had tough starts to the 2020/21 season so far, though Parma will be expecting to start picking up results soon, with just three points from their four games so far.

Spezia, meanwhile, have four points from their four games having beaten Udinese and come from 2-0 down to draw with Fiorentina last time out.

Parma: Sepe; Grassi, Iacoponi, Gagliolo, Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Kucka; Cornelius, Gervinho.

Spezia: Provedel; Sala, Chabot, Terzi, Bastoni; Pobega, Bartolomei, Agoume; Agudelo, Nzola, Gyasi.