Pirlo quells Dybala discord as Juventus star voices frustration

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insists there is no issue with forward Paulo Dybala, despite the Argentine appearing displeased at failing to feature in the 1-1 draw with Crotone.

The 26-year-old remained on the bench throughout the draw in Serie A on Saturday, as the Bianconeri were unable to force a winner after Federico Chiesa’s red card left them with 10 men.

According to Tuttosport, Dybala voiced his anger at being left out and complained to sporting director Fabio Paratici at the final whistle, although Pirlo insisted that the issue had been resolved.

“I spoke to him [Dybala] yesterday, as I did with the rest of the team,” Pirlo claimed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Juventus’ Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev.

“He was a little angry at not being used on Saturday, but let’s not forget that he hasn’t played for three months and was locked in his room for 10 days with the Argentina squad suffering from a gastrointestinal virus.

“Against Crotone I wanted to give him a few minutes on the pitch but with only 10 men I couldn’t. He’s only played a couple of minutes so far, so we’ll see if he is ready for tomorrow [against Dynamo].”

Dybala has scored 95 goals in 228 appearances for Juventus since arriving from Palermo in 2015.