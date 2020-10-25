Pirlo: This Juventus are on the right path

ALLIANZ STADIUM (Torino) – Despite a 1-1 draw with Verona on Sunday night, Juventus third in five Serie A games, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo feels his side are on the right path.

An inspired substitution from Verona coach Ivan Juric saw Andrea Favilli come on 55 minutes in, and score five minutes into his time on the pitch, before having to go off two minutes later.

Dejan Kulusevski got the Bianconeri level with 13 minutes left to play, but despite dominating the final moments of the game Andrea Pirlo’s men couldn’t find a winner.

“I liked our reaction after conceding,” Pirlo told the press. “This Verona are an excellent team, but it’s a pity we didn’t get all three points.

“We are still building, but we are on the right path and in this project I only see positive things.”

Looking ahead to the Champions League match with Barcelona, Pirlo isn’t worried about the performance or result from Sunday’s game.

“I’m not worried about Barcelona,” Pirlo continued. “They are two completely different games with two completely different ways of playing.

“Verona play differently to Barcelona, and you have to prepare for the type of match [you have].”