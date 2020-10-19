PODCAST: Ibrahimovic owns the Milan Derby

It’s 2020 but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still bossing the Derby della Madonnina at 39 years old and after he fired AC Milan to their first victory over Inter in four years this weekend, the Forza Italian Football Podcast assembled to discuss it.

Conor Clancy had Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria by his side again to talk through an action-packed round that has seen 41 goals scored in the nine games played, with Hellas Verona still to host Genoa on Monday. Alasdair Mackenzie also joined on the line from the Stadio Olimpico where Roma beat Benevento.

Atalanta were thumped at Napoli, Lazio fell at Sampdoria and Juventus were held away at Crotone in three of the stranger results of the round.

There were goals and there was drama everywhere, so don’t miss this week’s pod.

