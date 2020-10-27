PODCAST: Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta all stumble in another goal-filled weekend

The 2020/21 season is going to be a lot of things but boring isn’t one of them, as Round 5 of Serie A proved with Juventus, AC Milan, and Atalanta all slipping up.

Thankfully, the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk through it all as Conor Clancy, off the back of attending three games this weekend, has an under-the-weather Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria back by his side.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

There were goals and there was drama everywhere, so don’t miss this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either Apple Podcasts or Acast, Spotify, and Amazon Music.