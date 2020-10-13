Prandelli: I would bet on Atalanta for the Scudetto

Cesare Prandelli believes that Atalanta have what it takes to mount a serious title challenge in Serie A this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini has led the Bergamo side to consecutive Champions League qualifications and third-place finishes, and the Nerazzurri ended the 2019/20 season just five points off Juventus.

“I would bet on it with all of my heart,” Prandelli told TMW Radio when asked if Atalanta could win the Scudetto this season.

“Inter and Atalanta have a little bit more at the moment. Atalanta have been working like this for years as well and the guys know what they want to do.

“They don’t have just physical strength, but they have great tactics and incredible mental strength.

“Inter have just had an important season, they kept [Antonio] Conte, they have a desire to reach the top and they’ve signed players who can fight for the title.”

Prandelli, who coached Italy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2012 European Championship, went on to praise the work that Roberto Mancini has done since taking charge of the Azzurri.

“They’ve grown a lot in the last two years,” Prandelli added. “Mancini is extraordinary, a visionary.

“At the beginning, he was criticised but he had this growth in his mind. Game after game they show that they know their strengths and they’ll be an interesting team to follow.”