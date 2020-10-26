Radu and Gagliardini back for Inter after negative test

Inter are slowly getting back to full health with word that Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu have tested negative for COVID-19.

The duo have been out for just over two weeks after testing positive for the virus, while the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Ashley Young and Radja Nainggolan have all returned after their positive tests.

As a result coach Antonio Conte will welcome the duo back to the fold in the near future, though it’s unlikely they will be available for the Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

A more realistic return date is Saturday’s Serie A contest with Parma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, though both players are expected to start from the bench.

Milan Skriniar remains sidelined with coronavirus after testing positive while on international duty with Slovakia.