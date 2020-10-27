Referee and VAR to be sidelined after AC Milan-Roma debacle

Referee Piero Giacomelli and video assistant referee Luigi Nasca are expected to be kept on the sideline for the next month after their controversial performance in Monday’s AC Milan-Roma match.

The match saw two dubious penalties given – one for each side – in the 3-3 draw, with many criticizing Giacomelli’s decisions and Nasca’s reluctance to intervene using video review.

As a result Sport Mediaset reports both will be sidelined for the next month by refereeing designator Nicola Rizzoli.

Thus neither referee will be assigned to a Serie A match until November 21/22 at the earliest, though it’s possible they won’t return to the fold until after the international break.

Both men were given low grades by all of Italy’s top newspapers, with La Gazzetta dello Sport giving them 4, Corriere dello Sport giving them a 4.5 and Tuttosport handing them a 3.