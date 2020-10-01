Rio Ave v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Rio Ave v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups
Date: 1st October 2020 at 8:04pm
AC Milan travel to Portugal for their Europa League playoff match against Rio Ave, as they look to make the group stage of the competition.

The Rossoneri have dispatched Shamrock Rovers and Bodo/Glimt so far in the qualification rounds, and one more win will see them through.

Rio Ave: Kieszek; Pinto, Borevkovic, Santos, Nelson Monte; Tarantini, Filipe Augusto; Piazon, Diego Lopes, Carlos Mané; Moreira

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers; Maldini

 

