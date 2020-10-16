Roma closing in on new sporting director

Roma looked to have settled on a new sporting director with reports indicating Hamburg boss Jonas Boldt has been selected.

The Giallorossi have been without a director of sport since Gianluca Petrachi was sacked back in June, with CEO Guido Fienga overseeing the club’s transfer dealings over the summer.

It looks as though that will soon change as Sport1 reports Roma have settled on Boldt after positive meetings between the two parties.

As a result new owners the Friedkin Group want to meet the 38-year-old before handing him the role, with Marc Watts expected to take part in a meeting scheduled for next week.

Boldt worked in various roles for Bayer Leverkusen from 2007 to 2019 before accepting the job of sporting director at Hamburg in May 2019.

Although his contract runs until June 2021, there is optimism the two sides will reach an agreement that will see the German move to the capital.