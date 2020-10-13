Roma consider terminating Pastore’s contract

Roma are considering having Javier Pastore’s contract terminated due to his injury absence.

The Argentine has been out of action for two months since undergoing surgery in August and he himself is keen to have another operation that would see him sidelined for an extended period.

Roma, according to Il Tempo, could turn to the Board of Arbitration to request the termination of his contract.

Under paragraph four of article 15 of the agreement between the Italian Footballers’ Association – AIC – and Lega Calcio “a player’s inability to play due to injury” or a lack of fitness extending beyond six months allows a request to have the player’s contract terminated.

Alternatively, the club can request to have the player’s salary reduced for the duration of their injury.