Roma defender free to face AC Milan after testing negative for COVID-19

Having initially being ruled out following a positive test for COVID-19, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has since tested negative and will be available to face AC Milan on Monday.

The former Atalanta centre-back took to social media on Friday to announce that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be going into isolation, having been asymptomatic.

However, Mancini followed this up on Saturday by in fact confirming on his personal Instagram account that two swabs taken since the initial positive result had come back negative.

It leaves the 24-year-old free to take part in Roma’s Serie A clash against league leaders Milan on Monday and Mancini made no secret of his desire to be involved.

“Negative after two further tests. Destination San Siro!” Mancini declared on Instagram, with the Italian international expected to be included in coach Paulo Fonseca’s squad.

Mancini sat out Thursday’s Europa League victory over Young Boys through suspension, but has been an ever present in Serie A this season.