Roma goalkeeper completes Everton move

Roma have offloaded out of favour goalkeeper Robin Olsen to Premier League leaders Everton on the final day of the transfer window.

The Sweden international endured an error-strewn debut season in the capital after being brought in to replace Liverpool-bound Alisson in 2018, and was sent to Cagliari on loan last term.

With Everton keen to provide competition for current custodian Jordan Pickford, a loan deal was struck shortly before the close of the Premier League deadline on Monday.

Roma confirmed on their official website that Olsen moves to Goodison Park on a season-long loan, as he joins Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Olsen signed for the Giallorossi from Copenhagen after a string of impressive performances for Sweden at the 2018 World Cup, but an unconvincing debut campaign saw him dropped in favour of Antonio Mirante, before Pau Lopez was signed last summer.

The 30-year-old made 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma before moving to Cagliari.