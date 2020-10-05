Roma sign Smalling from Manchester United

Chris Smalling is a Roma player after Manchester United confirmed the two clubs have reached an agreement on a permanent transfer.

The two clubs looked to have reached an agreement in the final minutes of the Italian transfer window, however there was some concern amongst Giallorossi fans as Smalling’s name was not amongst those registered.

After 10 years of service at Old Trafford, @ChrisSmalling has left #MUFC to join Roma on a permanent deal. Thank you and good luck in Italy, Chris ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

However both Roma and the player’s representatives insisted a deal was in place and would soon be made official.

“Manchester United have reached an agreement with AS Roma for the transfer of defender Chris Smalling,” read a statement on the Manchester United website.

“The centre-back was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2010 from Fulham, and went on to make 323 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals.

“Smalling won the Premier League title in his very first season, 2010/11, and again in 2012/13. He also claimed the FA Cup (2015/16), the League Cup (2016/17) and the UEFA Europa League (2016/17) during his time with us, and started in all three of the finals that led to those triumphs.”

Although not official, it’s believed the deal is for €15 million.