Roma swoop for Real Madrid striker

Roma have completed a deal to bring Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral to the club, on an initial two-year loan.

The Giallorossi have been in the market for a forward this summer, with captain Edin Dzeko currently the only recognised senior striker at the club.

However, the capital club announced on their official website that they had struck a deal for Mayoral after the Spaniard completed a medical on Friday, with the former 23-year-old joining on a two-season loan worth €2 million.

The agreement allows Roma to purchase Mayoral outright for €15m at any point over the coming season, whilst this fee will rise €20m if the Lupi opt to exercise in the second year of the deal.

Mayoral has penned a contract with the Serie A outfit running until June 2025 should the option to purchase be taken up.

A Spain U21 international, the forward scored seven goals in 33 appearances for Real Madrid and spent the past two seasons on loan at Levante.