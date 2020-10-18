Roma v Benevento: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Benevento to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, having won both their Serie A meetings against side, 4-0 away in September 2017 and 5-2 at the home in February 2018.

Roma have scored in each of their last 50 Serie A games against promoted teams, scoring 117 goals in the process, which is 2.3 per match on average.

Benevento’s Marco Sau has scored three Serie A goals against Roma – only against Genoa and Sassuolo has he scored more goals in the competition (four each).

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Santon, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Benevento: Montipo; Letizia, Glik, Caldirola, Foulon; Ionita, Schiattarella, Dabo; Caprari, Iago Falque; Lapadula