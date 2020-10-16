Roma v Benevento: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma put their perfect record on the line against Benevento when they welcome them to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mirante; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Santon, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Karsdorp, Pastore, Perotti, Zaniolo, Diawara, Smalling.

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Montipò; Letizia, Glik, Caldirola, Foulon; Dabo, Schiattarella, Ionita; Iago Falque, Caprari; Lapadula.

Unavailable: Barba, Moncini, Tello, Viola.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have won both their Serie A meetings against Benevento: 4-0 away in September 2017 and 5-2 at the Olimpico in February 2018. Only Lazio (11) have scored more top flight goals against Benevento than Roma (nine).

– Roma have won each of their last 23 league matches against promoted teams, which is a record in the competition.

– Roma have scored in each of their last 50 Serie A games against promoted teams, scoring 117 goals in the process (2.3 per match on average) – more than any other team in such meetings.

– Roma won 1-0 their last game against Udinese: they’ve never kept consecutive clean sheets in the league under Paulo Fonseca.

– Benevento won their last league game against Bologna (1-0) – only once have they won two Serie A matches in a row, between December 2017 and January 2018, under Roberto De Zerbi.

– Prior to Benevento, the last two newly-promoted sides to have won two of their first three Serie A games in a season were Verona and Livorno in 2013/14 – the last newly-promoted team to have won three of their first four in a season was Sampdoria in the 2012/13 campaign.

– Since Paulo Fonseca joined the club, no side has had more different scorers than Roma in Serie A (19, level with Inter).

– Benevento are the side against which Roma’s Edin Dzeko has the highest goals per game ratio (1.5) – however, he could fail to find the net in his first three Serie A games in a season for the first time with Roma.

– Roma’s Borja Mayoral is one of the four players born after 1/1/1997 to have scored at least three goals in each of the last three La Liga campaigns, level with Youssef En-Nesyri, Enes Ünal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

– Benevento’s Marco Sau has scored three Serie A goals against Roma – only against Genoa and Sassuolo has he scored more goals in the competition (four each).