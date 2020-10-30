Roma v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After ending AC Milan’s perfect start to the season last Monday, Roma aim to build upon that when they welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday (kick-off 18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mirante; Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla; Bruno Peres, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Calafiori, Diawara, Pastore, Santon, Zaniolo.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Martinez Quarta, Milenkovic, Caceres; Lirola, Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Kouamé, Ribery.

Unavailable: Valero, Pezzella.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have won their last two Serie A games against Fiorentina, both under Paulo Fonseca, having picked up only two points (L1) from their previous three matches against them, with Eusebio Di Francesco and Claudio Ranieri as coach.

– Fiorentina have won 15 Serie A games away from home against Roma, but only two have been in this century: in 2012 and 2018.

– Roma have won 54 Serie A matches against Fiorentina (in 162 encounters): the Giallorossi have only managed more wins against Torino (64) in the competition.

– Roma have won nine of their last 13 Serie A games (D3 L1), after winning only four of their previous 13 (D1 L8).

– Fiorentina have scored in each of their last eight Serie A matches: their longest such run since December 2017 (10) under Stefano Pioli.

– Giuseppe Iachini has picked up 39 points from his 26 Serie A games in charge of Fiorentina: the last Viola coach with more points in their first 26 matches with the club was Paulo Sousa in 2015/16 (52).

– Jordan Veretout has scored in his last two top flight games, the last Roma midfielder that found the back of the net in three Serie A games in a row was Nicolò Zaniolo in November 2019.

– Only Jamie Vardy and Gael Kakuta (four goals) have scored more penalty goals than Jordan Veretout (three) in the top five European leagues this season. The Roma midfielder also played 69 Serie A matches with Fiorentina and scored 13 goals.

– Six of Edin Dzeko’s last eight goals for Roma have come on home soil, having scored six of his previous nine away from home.

– Gaetano Castrovilli has scored four goals in Serie A this campaign (five appearances): one goal more than the four he managed to score last season in 33 games.