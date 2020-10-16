Ronaldo: I didn’t violate any protocol, that is all a lie

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished claims that he violated coronavirus quarantine protocol after returning to Italy on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo returned a positive test for the virus whilst away on international duty with Portugal and was expected to complete his two week quarantine period in his homeland, but instead made the decision to return to Turin.

“I’m always at home, now I’m sunbathing, also to let the days pass,” Ronaldo said during an Instagram live feed.

“I’m sticking to the protocol, I didn’t break it as has been said: it’s a lie.”

“I returned to Italy by air ambulance and I have had no contact with anyone even in Turin.”

The positive test will now mean that the 35-year-old misses the Bianconeri’s Serie A fixture with Crotone on Saturday evening, as well as rendering him unavailable for their opening Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

“I am in quarantine, respecting the laws, regulations and protocols,” he added.

“I didn’t violate any protocol as people are saying, that is all a lie, I did things the right way.

“We entered Italy on a medicalised plane, I then went by ambulance without having contact with anyone, all the things that are being said are lies, mainly from a man here in Italy, but I won’t say his name.”