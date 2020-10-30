Sampdoria v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The 101st edition of Italy’s oldest derby, between Sampdoria and Genoa, takes place on Sunday night at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero, Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello; Jankto, Ekdal, Thorsby, Damsgaard; Ramirez, Quagliarella.

Unavailable: Gabbiadini.

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Goldaniga, Zapata, Masiello; Ghiglione, Behrami, Badelj, Rovella, Czyborra; Pandev, Scamacca.

Unavailable: Shomurodov, Sturaro, Zappacosta.

KEY STATISTICS

– Sampdoria lost their last Serie A encounter against Genoa (2-1 in July) after they were unbeaten in the previous seven (W5 D2); the last time Sampdoria lost back-to-back top flight games against Genoa was back in May 2011.

– Sampdoria lost their last home derby in Serie A but have only lost once in consecutive home games against Genoa in the top flight, between 1964 and 1965 (both 1-0).

– Sampdoria have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Serie A games against Genoa: as many as they managed in the previous 21 encounters; however, they conceded two goals in the last game (scored by Domenico Criscito and Lukas Lerager).

– Genoa have lost five of the last six games against Sampdoria in Serie A (D1) played in the first half of the season, including the last by a 1-0 scoreline, after they managed to win four of the previous five (L1).

– Sampdoria have won their last three Serie A games: the last time they managed to win four matches in a row in the competition was back in March 2015, under Sinisa Mihajlovic.

– Three of the last seven goals scored in this fixture have been netted from the penalty spot. Since 2018/19, this is the derby in Serie A with the most goals scored via penalties.

– Only Bologna (eight) have conceded more goals than Genoa (seven) during the second half this season in Serie A; also, no sides have conceded more than Sampdoria (six goals) during the last 30 minutes of play.

– Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini have both scored three goals in Serie A with Sampdoria against Genoa: only two Sampdoria players have netted more in the history of this fixture in the competition (five for Adriano Bassetto and four for Roberto Mancini).

– Fabio Quagliarella has scored 41% of his goals in Serie A (68/168) after his 34th birthday. All his four goals in Serie A this season have been netted during the first half, after 10 of his previous 13 were scored in the second half.

– Genoa’s Mattia Destro has scored four goals in nine Serie A games against Sampdoria, including a brace, but none of them have been at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.