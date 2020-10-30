Sampdoria would lead Serie A if matches lasted 45 minutes

With the exception of Bologna, Sampdoria is the team that has squandered the most points after half-time in Serie A matches, and they would be first in the Italian league if only one half was played.

Il Doria are equal fifth with Juventus and Atalanta after five rounds in the 2020/21 season on nine points but they would be significantly higher if they did not squander the lead in a 3-2 defeat to Benevento in Week 2.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Sampdoria would on top of Serie A with 12 points and the actual leaders AC Milan would be a point behind on 11 points.

Bologna have squandered the most points in the second half of matches. The Felsinei are equal 17th with Udinese with just three points but they would have an additional five points if only the first half of games were played.

Sampdoria host Genoa in the first Derby della Lanterna for the 2020/21 Serie A season on Sunday evening.