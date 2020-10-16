Sanchez injury doubt ahead of Inter-AC Milan

Inter are waiting with bated breath on news of Alexis Sanchez’s condition with reports out of Chile suggesting he could miss Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina.

The 31-year-old reportedly suffered a muscular injury during Chile’s match with Colombia, with Adn Radio reporting it could even be a tear.

As a result the outlet suggests Sanchez will miss Inter’s clash with city rivals AC Milan on Sunday and their Champions League contest with Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

However Fcinter1908.it have denied those claims, stating the nature of the injury is much less serious.

The exact extent of the injury will be discovered on Friday when Sanchez undergoes tests, with Inter hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s match.

Last season Sanchez netted four goals in 32 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions.