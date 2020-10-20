Sarri won’t go to Roma if there’s any chance of working with Paratici in the capital

Maurizio Sarri does not want to work for Roma if there is any chance that he could be made to work with Fabio Paratici again.

The pair were together during Sarri’s time at Juventus but the relationship has since soured to the point that Sarri doesn’t plan to work alongside the sporting director ever again.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that the Giallorossi could be a potential destination for the ex-Napoli and Chelsea coach and that they have been a bigger possibility in the past, when Paulo Fonseca was under more pressure at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sarri was always firm in his stance that he would not go anywhere if there was a chance it would see him reunited with Paratici, though.

Fiorentina remain another option for the coach, with pressure mountin on Beppe Iachini at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

La Viola still have Vincenzo Montella on their salary bill and with Iachini’s contract running until the end of this 2020/21 season, there is a reluctance to part ways with the 56-year-old in order to pay three different coaches at the same time.

It is thought though that the coming days could be decisive in determining Iachini’s future, and an extended run of bad results could see him dismissed.