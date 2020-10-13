Scaroni: Milan Derby ‘absolutely not’ in doubt despite coronavirus cases

AC Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni has no doubt that Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter will go ahead at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

An outbreak of coronavirus cases at a number of Serie A clubs, including Inter, had raised questions around the game.

“Absolutely not,” Scaroni responded when asked by reporters if there were any doubts surrounding the Milan Derby.

The Nerazzurri still have six positive cases of COVID-19 in their squad, with Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Milan Skriniar, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu all having tested positive.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, have two positive cases among their playing staff in Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia.

Scaroni spoke upon his arrival at a Lega Serie A Assembly to discuss the future of Italian football’s television rights on Tuesday.

The Milan Derby is set to be played on Saturday, October 17 at 18:00 CEST.