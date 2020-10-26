Serie A ask for financial assistance from government

Lega Calcio and FIGC have written a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in order to ask financial assistance for professional football.

In this letter both federations claim that, due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on the clubs’ income, the risk of the system collapsing is very high.

During the 2019/20 season, clubs lost €200 million overall because games have been played behind closed doors after the lockdown and the expectations for the 2020/21 season are even worse.

The losses are estimated to be around €400m, 65 percent of which is due to the absence of spectators and 35 percent because of missing sponsorships. As a result,, Lega Calcio and FIGC made an official request to the Italian Government in order to open negotiations for financial assistance.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced new restrictions in Italy after the number of coronavirus cases dramatically rose to a new record of 11,705.

Among those, all the public events must be held behind closed doors, overwriting the previous ordinance that allowed 1000 people at most for events held outside, which included Serie A matches.