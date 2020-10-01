Serie A Player of the Week | Round 1

A two-goal performance from Andrey Galabinov was enough to be named Serie A Player of the Week during match week 1, but, more importantly, secured a vital three points for Spezia after a 2-0 defeat of Udinese on Wednesday night.

The newcomers to the Italian top-flight this season, after promotion via the Serie B play-offs, the Aquilotti are likely to spend the majority of the campaign fighting relegation and the victory will boost morale across the Ligurian club.

After a relatively even first 30 minutes at the Stadio Friuli, the 31-year-old sent a downward header bouncing past Zebrette goalkeeper Juan Musso and was then left unmarked in injury time to race through on goal and slide home a second.

The double ensured that the Bulgarian striker has already matched his season-best Serie A tally, achieved over 20 games with Genoa during the 2017/18 season.