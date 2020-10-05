Serie A Player of the Week | Round 3

Parma ended a losing start to the 2020/21 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday afternoon, in which goalkeeper Luigi Sepe was crucial and named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 3.

After suffering defeats to Napoli and Bologna in recent weeks, midfielder Jasmin Kurtic fired the Gialloblu into the lead within 30 seconds of kick off, allowing a clean sheet from the 29-year-old custodian to secure an important three points.

With the Ducali holding such a slender advantage over the Mastini, Sepe made a number of crucial saves as the clock ticked down at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and highlighted his importance to the side from Emilia-Romagna.