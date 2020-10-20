Serie A Player of the Week | Round 4

It had been four years since AC Milan last defeated bitter rivals Inter and the match winning performance of ageing Rossoneri striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured him Player of the Week for Round 4.

Scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday not only increased the Swedes iconic status at Milan, but continued their 100 percent record in Serie A and reinforced their place at the top of the standings.

After winning a penalty on 13 minutes, there was a slice of luck to Ibrahimovic’s first goal, with his saved spotkick rebounding directly into his path to sweep the Diavola into the lead.

Three minutes later, the 39-year-old went unnoticed at the back post and side footed a low Rafael Leao cross powerfully past Samir Handanovic to double their lead.