Serie A Player of the Week | Round 5

Playmaker Gaetano Castrovilli is named Player of the Week for Round 5, after his two-goal display at the Stadio Artemio Franchi helped Fiorentina to three valuable Serie A points against Udinese on Sunday evening.

During a narrow 3-2 victory for the Viola over the Zebrette, the 23-year-old did much more than just score goals, though, with the majority of the hosts attacking play going via Castrovilli in the absence of Franck Ribery.

After 11 minutes the Italian arrived into the box perfectly to sweep home a low cross to give Fiorentina the lead and 10 minutes later sent a delicately chipped cross onto the head of Nikola Milenkovic to make it 2-0.

Although Udinese pulled a goal back just before half time, Castrovilli curled a wonderful right footed effort past goalkeeper Nicolas Andrade from the edge of the box, that would eventually settle the game in the Viola’s favour.