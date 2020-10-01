Serie A Team of the Week | Round 1

Juventus began their Serie A title defence with a resounding 3-0 victory against Sampdoria, their city rivals Torino lost 1-0 to Fiorentina, and Napoli scored two without reply against Parma.

Hellas Verona had a 0-0 draw against Roma but were awarded a 3-0 victory after the Giallorossi fielded an ineligible player, AC Milan won 2-0 against Bologna, and Genoa annihilated promoted side Crotone 4-1.

In the rescheduled matches, Inter thrashed Benevento 5-2, Atalanta won 4-1 against Lazio, and Spezia earned a historical victory against Udinese.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2020/21 Serie A, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Marco Silvestri – Hellas Verona

With a new defence in front of him, it was not likely for the Gialloblu goalkeeper to get the protection he did last season, but he was alert against Roma and earned a clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi – Inter

The Moroccan international was given his first start with the Nerazzurri and he did not disappoint. Assisted for the opening goal by Romelu Lukaku, was involved in the second goal scored by Roberto Gagliardini, and he found the back of the net just before half-time.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Dealt with the Parma attack with consummate ease and he initiated attacks from the back.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

Laid the foundations for the Atalanta victory, scoring the opener and then assisting for Hans Hateboer.

Paolo Ghiglione – Genoa

Provided plenty of attacking intent from right wing-back, assisting for Mattia Destro and Marko Pjaca.

Aaron Ramsey – Juventus

Linked the midfield and attack well, provided plenty of movement, and assisted in the third goal, which was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina

Demonstrated the ability to get into the right positions regardless if he had to stay deep in midfield, drift to the wings, or make late runs into the box. It was one of the those late runs which resulted in the winning goal for the Gigliati.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (2 Team of the Week appearances)

It was another majestic performance from the diminutive Argentine, scoring a brace. He scored his first with the right foot and the second with his left.

Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus

Impressed on his Bianconeri debut, scoring the opening goal, and providing lots of attacking flair.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

The Swedish veteran is evidently the talisman and leader of this young Rossoneri side and he scored a double against Bologna.

Andrey Galabinov – Spezia

Scored a brace in the Aquilotti’s first victory in Serie A, taking his total to three goals in two games so far this season.