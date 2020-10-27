Serie A Team of the Week | Round 5

AC Milan hold onto top spot after a 3-3 draw with Roma and Sassuolo share second place with Napoli after a 3-3 draw in the fog against Torino.

Inter scored two without reply against Genoa, Hellas Verona held Juventus to a 1-1 draw, and Sampdoria defeated Atalanta 3-1 away from home.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina won 3-2 against Udinese and Lazio earned a 2-1 victory against Bologna.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 5 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Marco Silvestri – Hellas Verona (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Denied Federico Bernardeschi in the first half and made a string of excellent saves near the end of the match. He made a double-save from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, then stopped a Juan Cuadrado effort.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter

Had a comfortable match against Genoa. Started attacks from the back and scored the Nerazzurri’s second goal.

Matteo Lovato – Hellas Verona

The 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years and he did not seem overawed by the Juventus attack.

Maya Yoshida – Sampdoria

The Japanese veteran used his experience to best effect and comfortably dealt with Atalanta’s attacking threats.

Jakub Jankto – Sampdoria

Played out of position but performed his role admirably. Wasn’t reluctant to track back, assisted Morten Thorsby for the second Doriani goal, and scored the third after initiating the counterattack from his defence.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Directly involved in all three Gigliati goals, scoring twice and assisting for Nikola Milenkovic.

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Was back to his creative best in the Biancocelesti midfield and scored the opening goal for his team.

Filip Djuricic – Sassuolo

Involved in some exciting attacking moves for the Neroverdi and scored their first goal with a delicate back-heel.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter

Created a reference point in attack and scored a well-taken goal after running onto a Nicolo Barella pass.

Andrea Belotti – Torino

Hassled and unsettled the Sassuolo defence all game, scored the Granata’s second, and assisted for Sasa Lukic.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan (2 apps)

Was a dominant force on the left-wing for the Rossoneri, providing the assist for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s first goal and also setting up Alexis Saelemaekers.