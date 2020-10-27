Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter look to kickstart their Champions League campaign when they travel to Kiev to take on Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Having laboured to a draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach in the opening game of Group B, the Nerazzurri hope to secure a first win in Europe this term.

Antonio Conte’s side have the upper hand in recent meetings with Shakhtar, including a 5-0 demolition in the Europa League Semi-Final in August, and remain unbeaten against Ukrainian opponents in European competition, across nine encounters.

Shakhtar come into the fixture on a high however, having stunned Real Madrid with a 3-2 win in the Spanish capital last week, and will hope to claim another scalp.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Korniienko; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Solomon; Dentinho

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Barella; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez