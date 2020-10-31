Spezia v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Spezia enjoy a historic occasion on Sunday when they welcome Serie A’s most successful side to town for the first time in the top flight (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Spezia (4-3-3): Provedel; Sala, Terzi, Chabot, Bastoni; Bartolomei, Ricci, Pobega; Agudelo, Nzola, Gyasi.

Unavailable: Capradossi, Erlic, Galabinov, Mastinu, Mattiello, Ramos, Zoet.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Danilo, Frabotta; Kulusevski, Arthur, Bentancur, Chiesa; Dybala, Morata.

Unavailable: Alex Sandro, De Ligt, Ronaldo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Spezia and Juventus have had two previous meetings in Serie B in 2006/07: the Ligurians picked up four points (a draw on home soil and a win on the road).

– Spezia have picked up five points in five matches in Serie A this season (W1 D2) – the last team that were unbeaten in four of their first six matches in the Italian top flight was Siena in 2003/04.

– Juventus have only lost one of their last 43 Serie A matches against newly-promoted teams (W34 D8) – 2-1 against Verona in February 2020.

– Juventus have drawn three of their five Serie A matches this season (W2) – in their historical streak of nine Scudetti in a row, only in 2015/16 have they won fewer matches after the opening five games of a season (one, also they lost the sixth in that case).

– Juventus could draw three Serie A matches in a row for the first time since March 2012, when they drew four under Antonio Conte – current coach Andrea Pirlo played in each of these matches.

– Juventus haven’t won any of their last six away league matches (D3 L3) – in the 21st century, they’ve only had a longer such streak on one occasion (seven away games in August 2010).

– Spezia and Juventus have both hit the woodwork four times in Serie A this season; a league-high figure, along with Napoli.

– Emmanuel Gyasi is the only Spezia player that has started 100% of his team’s games in Serie A this season (5/5) – they are the only team with as few as one player to start every game in the competition this term.

– Prior to Juventus this season, the last reigning champion to have started a Serie A season with three draws in the first five games was Juventus themselves in 2002/03 (W2 D3), who eventually did go on to retain the title.

– Juventus’ Álvaro Morata has scored 31% of his Serie A goals against newly-promoted teams (5/16).