Three players who moved to the Premier League and beyond

At the start of October, the summer signing window closed in the Premier League. While many thought the current financial challenges facing many football teams would make it a quiet window, there were still hundreds of millions of pounds spent buying players from around the world. Much of that money will have to be converted to euros, as a number of players have been bought from Italian sides. Here are three of the biggest signings making their way from Italian clubs to the English football leagues this month.

William Troost-Ekong

Now Watford might not sound the most glamorous of places to move to, but it seems William Troost-Ekong can’t wait to make the move to the colder climates of the town in London. The Nigerian defender has signed a massive five-year deal and will transfer from Udinese. He told the BBC: “It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League”, which is unfortunate as the team were just relegated last season. As the team is making big signings like these, there’s every hope that they’ll bounce back up and he’ll have an opportunity to make his Premier League dream a reality before those five years are up.

Robin Olsen

The goalkeeper might have just made the perfect move at the perfect time. Last year Everton didn’t even make it into the top half of the table. Their fans had to sit and watch as their local rivals Liverpool were crowned champions for the first time in 30 years.

Now after the first few games of this season, they sit at the very top of the table. While it’s of course too early in the season to know who will win the league, the bookmakers are definitely standing up and taking notice of the often-overlooked Everton squad. The odds of them winning the Premier League have tumbled in the space of a couple of weeks. It’s likely that sites, like Unibet football betting, will be offering some very tempting deals for anybody who dares to try and call the title this early in the season.

Even if the Swedish goalkeeper doesn’t lift the big trophy at the end of the season, it’s likely he’ll have a better season than in recent years. Despite being a Roma player, he’s played very few games for the side. The 30-year-old only joined the Italian side in 2018, and had spent the majority of last season on loan at Cagliari.

Cengiz Under

Just like Olsen, Cengiz Under is another Roma player to make a move on loan to the Premier League. The winger joins Leicester City on loan for a year, with a clause in his contract for the team to be able to sign him permanently if they like what they see. While Leicester City made headlines around the world by winning a highly unlikely Premier League title a few years ago, they have struggled to match that success ever since. Hopefully Under will be able to change all of that in the not so distant future.