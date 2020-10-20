Thuram: I supported AC Milan as a child, now I want to score against Inter

Marcus Thuram is excited to take on Inter in the Champions League this week and to follow in his father’s footsteps by playing in Italy.

Lilian, Marcus’ father, spent ten years in Italian football, splitting his time with spells at Parma and Juventus and while Marcus was born during his days in Emilia-Romagna, it was his spell in Turin that is most remembered.

“Playing in Italy is very exciting for me,” Thuram told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I was born in Parma and my father spent a long time in this country. To play at a stadium like the Stadio San Siro has always been a dream.

“When my father played for Juventus, I supported AC Milan. When he moved to Barcelona I supported Real Madrid.

“Now, I only support Borussia [Monchengladbach]. I want to score for my team [against Inter].

“They’re a very strong team and I’ve always admired [Romelu] Lukaku. He is a source of inspiration for me and I want to become even stronger than he is.”

Inter host Thuram’s Monchengladbach on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.