Tuchel under threat as Allegri linked with Paris Saint-Germain job

Massimiliano Allegri is once again being linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job after the French side fell to Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The Italian is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired over the summer, and although he was heavily linked with a move to Inter, he has yet to return to action.

That could change in the near future according to L’Equipe as Thomas Tuchel’s position as PSG coach is once again under threat.

The French side fell 2-1 to Manchester United in Champions League action – their first home defeat in the group stage in 16 years.

As a result the pressure is once again on the German tactician, as last season’s run to the final hasn’t spared him from criticism.

Thus Allegri is once again being linked with the position, along with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thiago Motta.

While a change doesn’t appear to be imminent, it’s believed the upcoming international break in November could prove decisive in deciding Tuchel’s future.