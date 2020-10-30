Udinese v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Europe’s form side travel to the north east on Sunday as Serie A table toppers AC Milan aim to remain their with a win against Udinese (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Udinese (3-5-2): Nicolas; Becao, De Maio, Samir; Molina, De Paul, Arslan, Pereyra, Ouwejan; Deulofeu, Okaka.

Unavailable: Jajalo, Prodl, Coulibaly, Walace, Mandragora.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Donnarumma, Hauge, Musacchio, Gabbia.

KEY STATISTICS

– Udinese have drawn more Serie A games against AC Milan than against any other side (33). The Rossoneri have won 40 of the previous 90 meetings between these sides in the top flight, compared to just 17 wins for the Friulani.

– AC Milan have won only three of their last 12 away league games against Udinese (D2 L7), with their most recent such victory coming in November 2018 – a 1-0 win, thanks to Alessio Romagnoli’s goal in the 97th minute.

– Udinese could lose five of their opening six Serie A games of a season for the third time in their history, after 1961/62 and 2017/18.

– AC Milan have won four of their five league games this term (D1) – only in 1995/96 (under Fabio Capello) and in 2003/04 (under Carlo Ancelotti) have they won five of their opening six games of a Serie A season in the three points for a win era.

– AC Milan have found the net in each of their last 25 league games (59 goals over this period, an average of 2.4 per match) – only twice in their entire Serie A history have they managed a longer such run (29 in 1973 and 27 in 1949).

– Prior to Udinese, the last team to have conceded the opening goal of a match in their first five games of a Serie A season was Sassuolo in 2013/14 – they also conceded the opening goal in the sixth game that campaign.

– This could be the 50th consecutive league game that Udinese haven’t been awarded a penalty – this is already a record in Serie A since Opta have the data available (2005/06), while the last side to suffer a longer such streak in the top five European leagues was Burnley in a run that ended in January 2019 (67).

– Udinese’s Kevin Lasagna has scored his joint-most Serie A goals against AC Milan (three). Only Lyon’s Moussa Dembele (20) has fired more shots without finding the net than the Udinese striker (18) in the top five European leagues this season.

– AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the first player to score 2+ goals in each of his first three games in a Serie A season in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). The last player to score 2+ goals in four games in a row in Serie A was Oliver Bierhoff, in 1998, while playing between AC Milan and Udinese.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in each his last five league games – only two AC Milan players have enjoyed a longer such run in Serie A in the three points for a win era: Andriy Shevchenko in 2001 and Ibrahimovic himself in 2012.