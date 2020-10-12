What have we learned from Serie A’s first three rounds?

Serie A has started off with some unexpected surprises alongside some things that just do not seem to change. An extremely competitive start to the campaign with a few warnings for the so called bigger teams that they can take nothing for granted this season.

A well balanced contest with high scoring games and more competition for Juventus, it seems like the 2020/21 Serie A campaign is on the right track!

But what can we take from the opening three rounds? Here are the things we have learned…

Extra Competition at the top?

We expected a Juventus vs Inter for the scudetto this season and they will definitely be in contention but it looks like some other clubs are very eager to join the party. Atalanta, Milan, Napoli have carried on their form from the second half of last season and have added some reinforcements to their ranks which has allowed them to hit the ground running and it seems as though any slip up from any of the teams at top in the next few weeks could already be decisive.

Expect the unexpected

If we are going off the first three rounds of the Serie A season then it would be sensible not to try and predict anything too soon. So far there has been a game decided due to an admin error, another game not being played due to a team being in isolation. Anything can happen at anytime, teams might find themselves without their best players due to protocol rules.

On the flip side teams can get more of their squad on the pitch due to the five substitute rule being in place. Inter were a perfect example of this in their first game when trailing 3-2 against Fiorentina they brought on Stefano Sensi, Arturo Vidal, Radja Nainggolan, Alexis Sanchez and Achraf Hakimi which completely turned the whole game on its head and they won 4-3.

Like we said the above has just happened in the first three weekends, who knows what is waiting for us after the international break!