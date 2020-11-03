AC Milan back in for Red Bull Salzburg star Szoboszlai

AC Milan are interested in making a move for Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai in the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri had previously been keen on the 20-year-old ahead of last summer’s transfer market, with Ivan Gazidis handling negotiations that were then centred around the idea of Ralf Rangnick coming into the Stadio San Siro.

Stefano Pioli continuing in the job hasn’t turned Milan off the midfielder though and La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that they could return for him this coming winter.

The Italian publication have reported that any move for the Hungarian is likely to cost Milan €25 million, which is the player’s release clause at Salzburg.

Szoboszlai has impressed over the past few months, even earning his Hungary debut.

In two Champions League games so far this season against Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid respectively, Szoboszlai has scored twice.

The Hungarian has one goal and five assists in six Austrian Bundesliga appearances this term.