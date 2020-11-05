AC Milan humbled by Yazici hat-trick

A stellar performance from Yusuf Yazici gave Lille a 3-0 win over AC Milan in their Europa League Group H match at the Stadio San Siro.

Both teams went into the game unbeaten in all competitions this season, but a hat-trick from the Turkish forward ensured that the Ligue 1 side kept their record intact.

A push by Alessio Romagnoli on Yazici in the penalty area meant referee Bartosz Frankowski pointed to the penalty spot. The 23-year-old then stepped up and easily beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The second came just before the hour mark when Yazici tried his luck from distance with a low shot which bounced just in front of the Milan goalkeeper and into the right hand corner.

Moments later Lille got their third after a quick counter attack sent Jonathan David one-on-one with Romagnoli, though the forward played a quick pass to Yazici who side-footed home.

Milan could do little to thwart a rampant Lille side and Jonathan Bamba could have made it four in the closing stages but fired over.