AC Milan midfielder close to Manchester United move

Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to leave AC Milan once his contract expires and Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing the Turkish international to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June 2021 and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that he will remain at the Rossoneri beyond then.

According to Tuttosport, Calhanoglu has no interest in extending his contract at AC Milan despite the efforts of the club hierarchy, and his agent has been in contact with Manchester United lately, regarding the midfielder’s contractual situation.

The Turkish international joined from German club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017, scoring 27 goals and providing 40 assists in 142 competitive matches with the Rossoneri.

Calhanoglu had been criticised in the past on numerous occasions for his inconsistent performances but a change from left-winger to his natural position as an attacking midfielder by AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has seen an improvement in his form in 2020.