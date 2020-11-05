AC Milan Player Ratings: Disappointment all round

A disappointing AC Milan team performance contributed to a 3-0 home defeat against Lille. A tough test was expected but not a loss of this manner.

Alessio Romagnoli fouled Yusuf Yazici who subsequently converted the penalty. Milan tried to react with a couple of chances of their own with Zlatan Ibrahimovic drawing a good save from the Lille goalkeeper from a freekick.

Milan were totally dominated in the second half with Yazici adding his and Lille ‘s second and third goals with no real fight back from the home side.

An extremely frustrating evening for Milan with the whole team putting in below par performances. They will be hoping this was just a blip and can resume their recent form as quickly as possible.