AC Milan extended their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign, but will feel relieved that a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal secured a hard fought 2-1 with over Udinese at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday afternoon.

Midfielder Franck Kessie gave the Rossoneri the lead on 18 minutes, but a reckless challenge from captain Alessio Romagnoli just after half time allowed Rodrigo de Paul to equaliser from the penalty spot and looked set to frustrate the visitors.