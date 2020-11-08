AC Milan Player Ratings: Zlatan atones at the last moment

AC Milan were on the brink of their first Serie A defeat for the 2020/21 season but Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the vital equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

The evergreen Swede was not very influential in the first half but he was more involved in the second. He was dropping deep the link-up with teammates, competed in aerial battles, but had struggled to convert his chances.

After blasting a penalty over the bar, he squandered a number of chances to get the equaliser with headers, but he persisted and scored after jumping for substitute Brahim Diaz’s cross.

AC Milan remain on top of Serie A with 17 points after seven games.